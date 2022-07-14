B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 94 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $384.15. 6,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.80.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

