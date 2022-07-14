B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $9.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,492. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.32 and its 200 day moving average is $533.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

