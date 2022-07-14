B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $6.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 111,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

