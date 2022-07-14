B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Humana by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $6.32 on Thursday, reaching $467.24. 16,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,512. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $490.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.89.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.67.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

