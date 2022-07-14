B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.10. 74,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,387. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22.

