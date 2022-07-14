Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 10,260.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.13, for a total transaction of 10,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,462,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Backblaze stock traded up 0.09 on Wednesday, reaching 5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,312. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.85 and a 1 year high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLZE. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $17,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $3,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

