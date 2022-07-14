Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 6,862 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 161,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 140,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XXII stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 75,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,177. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $299.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Franzino sold 20,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $34,347.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

