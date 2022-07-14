Ballew Advisors Inc Has $249,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.75. 13,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

