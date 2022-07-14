Ballew Advisors Inc Increases Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

