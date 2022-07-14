Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 81,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,421,242 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.40) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

