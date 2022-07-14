Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 81,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,421,242 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $4.10.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.40) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.