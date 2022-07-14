Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of BLX stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 7,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

