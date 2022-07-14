Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 766,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,380,417 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.43.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.90) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.20) to €4.30 ($4.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.00) price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

