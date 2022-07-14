Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, an increase of 827.8% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.5 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS BLMIF remained flat at $$8.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

