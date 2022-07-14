Bank of America Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $8.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $9.60 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 187,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.