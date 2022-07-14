Bank of America Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $271.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $272.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.79.

APD stock traded down $8.46 on Wednesday, hitting $219.53. 25,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day moving average of $251.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

