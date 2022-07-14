Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.86

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.86 and last traded at $71.22, with a volume of 3044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

