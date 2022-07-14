Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $118.90

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$118.90 and last traded at C$119.45, with a volume of 994789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$123.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$156.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$140.02. The firm has a market cap of C$80.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.4900006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

