Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) PT Raised to $47.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.57. 721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth about $23,279,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,752,000 after purchasing an additional 214,939 shares during the period.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

