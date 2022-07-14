Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of BKQNY remained flat at $$9.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

