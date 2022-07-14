Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 400 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $45,314,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of SO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 135,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,201. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

