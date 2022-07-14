Barnett & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,703 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.