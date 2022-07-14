Barnett & Company Inc. Has $186,000 Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Duluth worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DLTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

DLTH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

