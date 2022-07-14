Barnett & Company Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after buying an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 532,721 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,348,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.90.
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
