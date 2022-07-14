Barnett & Company Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after buying an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 532,721 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,348,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.