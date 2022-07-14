Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 3.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 214,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

