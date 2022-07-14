Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 233,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,512. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Compass Point reduced their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

