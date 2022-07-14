Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000.

NTB traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

