Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Lowered by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,274 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 15,086 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up 3.0% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,903,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

