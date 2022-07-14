Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “In-Line”

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE BBWI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. 84,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,112. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

