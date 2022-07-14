Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 361 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

ED traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

