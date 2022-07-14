Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $621,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 45,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,124. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $326.70 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

