Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,738. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

