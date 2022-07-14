Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 102,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

