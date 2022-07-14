Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 318 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.36. 3,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,265. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

