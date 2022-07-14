Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 163.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,329.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $6,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $925,442,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,029 shares of company stock worth $61,758,615 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $13.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.35. 179,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

