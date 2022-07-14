BCS Wealth Management Takes $206,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after buying an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

