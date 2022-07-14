BCS Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 453,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 218,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,697,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,542,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 65,426 shares during the period.

SCHR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.47. 45,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,718. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17.

