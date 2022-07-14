Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,346. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $167.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.19.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

