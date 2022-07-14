Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,143 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,041,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,340. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.