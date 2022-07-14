Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,887 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 1,251,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,947,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

