Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 286,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VEU traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $64.73.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
