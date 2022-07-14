Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 286,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.