Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after purchasing an additional 418,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,559,068. The company has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

