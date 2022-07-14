Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.01. 21,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

