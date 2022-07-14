Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,026,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after purchasing an additional 718,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.88. 16,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,401. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $165.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

