Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 135,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 58,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

