Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 135,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 58,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.
Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)
Featured Stories
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.