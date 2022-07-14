Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Buys $3,712,431.06 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.94 per share, with a total value of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80.

BRK-A stock traded up $801.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $417,250.00. 1,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443,706.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473,550.80.

Separately, Edward Jones cut Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.