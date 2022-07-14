Beyond Finance Price Tops $1.59 on Major Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00058537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

