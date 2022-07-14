Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares during the period. Beyond Meat makes up 2.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Beyond Meat worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 53,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.08. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

