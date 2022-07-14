Binemon Price Tops $0.0024 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $869,861.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00067947 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001945 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

