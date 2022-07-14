BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $283.00 at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $298.00 to $283.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.57.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $166.62 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.09.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 34.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in BioNTech by 66.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

