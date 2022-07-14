BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $178,581.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,678.19 or 0.99985997 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

